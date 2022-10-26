Cochise County Board of Supervisors addresses hand count audit concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Following an hour-long discussion, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors decided to move forward in responding to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

The board drafted a response to Hobbs, stating that Cochise County will move forward with "as big of an expanded precinct hand count audit as they can under the statute of the law."

The board also discussed the possibility of seeking legal counsel in regard to this matter. All three supervisors agreed to revisit that discussion at a special meeting on Tuesday, Nov.1 at 10 a.m.

KGUN 9 will have updates as this story develops.

View the full Cochise County Board of Supervisors Special Meeting from Monday, Oct. 24: