Arizona elections chief seeks criminal probe of USPS changes

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's top election official is asking the attorney general to investigate whether President Donald Trump's criticism of the U.S. Postal Service is illegal.

Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs wrote Friday that Trump's comments and changes imposed by the new postmaster general violate an Arizona law which makes it a crime to "``knowingly delay the delivery of a ballot."

USPS service has been curtailed amid cost-cutting and efficiency measures ordered by the Trump-appointed new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy.

He has implemented measures to eliminate overtime pay and hold mail over if distribution centers are running late.

Brnovich says his office reviews every complaint, regardless of merit.