Arizona candidates make final push to voters before Election Day

PHOENIX — There are only three days left until Election Day and candidates are busy making their final pitches to voters over the weekend.

South Phoenix was particularly busy Saturday morning. Just a couple of miles away from each other, Blake Masters and other Republican candidates met with voters on a bus tour.

Masters wants to take Senator Mark Kelly’s seat, saying he’ll fight to secure the border, lower inflation and lower crime rates.

“We’ve got to retire these guys. We’re three days away from taking this country back,” Masters said.

Meanwhile, Mark Kelly rallied to protect abortion rights, address the water crisis and protect social security.

“We do not want individuals like my opponent making decisions for all of you. So, there is so much at stake,” Kelly said.

The First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, stood alongside Kelly Saturday to show support. She went with him to multiple events in the Valley.

“What you do on November 8th won’t just set the course of the future of Arizona. You’ll decide the future of our country as well, and that’s why we’re here today. We have to use these last three days to get out the vote,” Dr. Biden said.

The First Lady is the latest of big-name politicians coming to the Valley to fight for their party.

Voter Katherine Alford, who supports the Democratic party, said it shows unity.

“I think it’s important. I liked hearing about this today. It really shows a united front and not saying we give up. We’re still going,” she said.

Former President Barack Obama came to the Valley earlier this week, and former President Donald Trump came about a month ago.

Thomas Allen, who supports the Republican Party, said he has no opinion on those visits.

“The issues are more important to me and again, that’s kind of like political noise. It doesn’t really affect me and the way I vote and the direction I vote in,” Allen told ABC15.

Polls show the race for the Senate seat is getting tight. The latest from local public relations firm “High Ground” shows Kelly leading at 46.5% compared to Masters at 45%.

“He’s got more time in office to rubber-stamp Biden’s agenda, He’ll make all these problems worse. But hey, if you think you and your family deserve better, vote for me,” he said to a room of supporters in south Phoenix.

“We have a stronger democracy when people vote, and our democracy is really at risk now,” Kelly said to his supporters.

