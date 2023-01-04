Abe Hamadeh files motion for new trial

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Abe Hamadeh, Republican candidate for Attorney General in the 2022 statewide election announced he has submitted a new lawsuit asking for the ability to inspect and count ballots.

Hamadeh says the recount presented "shocking revelations" when the lead for Kris Mayes shrank from 511 to 280.

Though the race was one of the tightest in state history, Mayes did have enough votes to win the election. She was sworn in as Arizona Attorney General alongside other newly elected and re-elected state officials on Monday, Jan. 2.

Today, I am filing a ‘Motion for New Trial’ after the shocking revelations from the recount. It’s simple, if the judge allows us to inspect and count the ballots – we win.



Kris Mayes will either resign or be removed from office.



Count the votes accurately. pic.twitter.com/bBHgfm1Em7 — Abe Hamadeh (@AbrahamHamadeh) January 3, 2023

A Judge had thrown out Hamadeh's previous lawsuit, which alleged errors in county voting systems may have cost him the election.

Despite having the suit tossed out, the results of the election were still re-counted according to state law, due to the margin between the top due candidates coming within 0.5% of one another.

