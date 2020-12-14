Wis. Supreme Court rules against President Trump's lawsuit attempting to overturn election results

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled against President Trump's lawsuit and latest attempt to overturn the state's election results.

The ruling came just an hour before Wisconsin's electoral college voters were set to confirm Biden's win in the state.

President Trump's legal team took the lawsuit to the state Supreme Court after losing in Milwaukee County Court last week. The court previously refused to hear the case before it went through lower courts.

The Supreme Court met in a rare weekend session to listen to arguments in the case. The decision came down just before 11 a.m. CT Monday.

Biden won Wisconsin by about 20,600 votes, a margin that withstood a Trump-requested recount in the state’s two largest counties.

:: From the majority decision by @judgehagedorn:



"The challenge to the indefinitely confined voter ballots

is meritless on its face, and the other three categories of ballots

challenged fail under the doctrine of laches." — Steve Chamraz (@TMJ4Steve) December 14, 2020

Read the full ruling below:

Wisconsin Supreme Court decision by TMJ4 on Scribd



