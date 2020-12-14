Menu

Wis. Supreme Court rules against President Trump's lawsuit attempting to overturn election results

Patrick Semansky/AP
President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor, to Olympic gold medalist and former University of Iowa wrestling coach Dan Gable in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 10:15 AM, Dec 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-14 12:16:39-05

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled against President Trump's lawsuit and latest attempt to overturn the state's election results.

The ruling came just an hour before Wisconsin's electoral college voters were set to confirm Biden's win in the state.

President Trump's legal team took the lawsuit to the state Supreme Court after losing in Milwaukee County Court last week. The court previously refused to hear the case before it went through lower courts.

The Supreme Court met in a rare weekend session to listen to arguments in the case. The decision came down just before 11 a.m. CT Monday.

Biden won Wisconsin by about 20,600 votes, a margin that withstood a Trump-requested recount in the state’s two largest counties.

Read the full ruling below:

