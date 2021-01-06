What will happen in Congress on Wednesday, and why it won't affect the outcome of the election

Congress will meet in a joint session on Wednesday in a Constitutionally-mandated process to tally the Electoral College votes and formally select president-elect Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 election.

While President Donald Trump and his allies are viewing the session as a last-ditch, Hail Mary chance to overturn the results of the election, most legal experts agree that there’s no chance that will happen.

Officially, Wednesday’s session is held to formally count the Electoral College votes that were submitted by every state on Dec. 14.

That day, electors packed statehouses (or participated virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic) and upheld Biden’s 306-222 victory over Trump in the general election.

Those results were then signed by electors, sealed by political leaders and sent to the Capitol building.

The Constitution mandates that Wednesday’s Congressional session be led by Vice President Mike Pence, who also serves as the President of the Senate. During that session, Pence’s role will be to unseal those results and preside over the official tallying of the results.

While Trump has publicly pressured Pence in recent days to “reject” the results on the unproven basis of widespread voter fraud, the Constitution does not formally grant the vice president that power.

The New York Times reported Tuesday that Pence has told the president that he does not have the authority to reject the Electoral College vote.

As Pence unseals state results in alphabetical order, four “tellers” — one Democrat and one Republican from each chamber — will announce the results to their colleagues. That process will continue until all states are tallied — or until an objection is raised about the results in a given state.

So far, at least 12 Republican senators and dozens of Republican House members have promised to raise objections to the election results of several swing states. Should that happen, voting is halted and both chambers will hold up to two hours of debate on the objection.

Because GOP lawmakers have promised to raise objections to results in six swing states, Wednesday’s session could stretch well into Thursday morning.

But despite the delays, there’s little chance the objections will result in the overturn of the election, as a majority of lawmakers in both the House and the Senate need to vote in favor of the objections following the debate in order to throw out those election results.

Democrats currently control the House of Representatives with a majority, and most Republican Senators, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have already said they oppose the objections. Lawmakers seeking to overturn the election will be well short of a majority in both chambers.

While objections during Wednesday’s session might make for good political theater, it won’t change the outcome of the election. According to UC San Diego Political Science Department Chair Thad Kousser, the chances of the election swinging to Trump on Wednesday afternoon are “entirely impossible.”

