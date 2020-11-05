Menu

What passed? School funding measures on the ballot in Pima County

Posted at 9:32 PM, Nov 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-04 23:32:40-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County residents are voting on several school funding measures in Pima County this election cycle, and all are on track to pass in early election results.

Two ballot propositions would allow school districts to exceed their revenue control limits specified by state law -- Marana Unified School District and Continental Elementary School District in Green Valley. Both measures would allow the districts to exceed the operation and mainentance budget in the 2021-2022 school year, and six years after.

Early results show the Marana measure with 56% voting for, and 44% voting against, as of Wednesday evening. For Continental, 65% of voters so far voted for the measure, and 34% voting against.

Another measure on the ballot in Pima County from the Tanque Verde Unified School District asks voters for permission to sell bonds worth $6.1 million. So far Wednesady evening, that measure has 55% voting for and 45% voting against.

Pima Community College also has a funding measure on the ballot this election. They're asking voters to allow them to permanently adjust the college's base expenditure limit. So far, that proposition has overwhelming support with nearly 70% voting for and 30% voting against.

