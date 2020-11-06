Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

What is ballot curing and why it could make the difference in 2020

items.[0].image.alt
Elections officials in Pennsylvania are cautioning voters to be patient, as the state makes its way through an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots -- the most ever received in the state.
What is ballot curing and why it could make the difference in 2020
Posted at 10:53 PM, Nov 05, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-06 00:53:12-05

With Georgia playing a key role in this year’s presidential election, Democrats in the state are reminding voters to check the status of their ballot before a 5 p.m. Friday deadline.

Voters in Georgia have until then to “cure” their ballot as the state has a rule that allows people who have their ballot rejected for administrative reasons, such as forgetting a signature, to fix their ballot. Ballots not cured by 5 p.m. Friday are thrown out.

Georgia is not the only state that allows for ballot curing. According to the National Association of State Legislatures, 18 states have rules that allow voters to correct errors such as signature discrepancies. While in some states, the deadline to fix such discrepancies has passed, in other states, voters have up to three weeks to fix their ballot depending on the state.

Other close states that allow ballot curing include Nevada and Arizona. Nevada gives voters seven days to correct a signature discrepancy. Arizona gives voters five days to make a correction.

Pennsylvania is a state that does not have a process for ballot curing. According to WPVI-TV, some counties allowed voters to cure their ballot, prompting a lawsuit from Republicans. According to WPVI, nearly 1,600 voters in Bucks County had their ballot rejected, many for not properly placing their ballot inside of the “secrecy envelope," as voters in Pennsylvania are required to place their ballot inside an unmarked envelope, which is placed inside a marked envelope.

In most states that permit ballot curing, elections officials are to notify voters of the discrepancy immediately. But with thousands of ballots being counted, there are questions on whether election officials are able to reach all voters.

Stacey Abrams, a prominent Georgia Democrat who had an unsuccessful bid for governor in 2018, launched a website “CheckMyBallot.net” which allows voters in key battleground states to check the status of their mail-in or provisional ballot.

What voters aren’t able to do through vote curing is change their vote.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 15: Voter registration deadline
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Election 2020 Guide

ELECTION 2020 RESULTS