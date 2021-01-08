Menu

West Virginia lawmaker says he won't resign after storming US Capitol

Derrick Evans facing bipartisan calls to resign
Perry Bennett/AP
West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec. 14, 2020, in the House chamber at the state Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. Evans recorded video of himself and fellow supporters of President Donald Trump storming the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 prompting calls for his resignation and thousands of signatures on an online petition advocating his removal. (Perry Bennett/West Virginia Legislature via AP)
Derrick Evans
Posted at 10:48 AM, Jan 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-08 12:48:51-05

A newly-elected lawmaker from West Virginia is defying bipartisan calls for his resignation after he posted a video to Facebook that showed he was part of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Derrick Evans, a Republican who was elected to West Virginia’s House of Delegates in November, posted video to a personal Facebook account on Wednesday that showed he was among the thousands who breached the Capitol during the riots, according to The New York Times. The video has since been deleted.

“We did it!” Evans said in the video, according to The New York Times. “Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!”

Following Wednesday’s riots, Evans has faced calls to resign from Democrats and fellow Republicans.

“The actions of Delegate Evans were a disgrace not only to the office to which he was elected but also to the people of his district and the entire state of West Virginia,” Republican West Virginia Senator-elect Eric Nelson said in a statement, according to WSAZ-TV in Huntington, West Virginia.

West Virginia House House Minority Leader Doug Skaff Jr. has also released a statement asking that Evans “be disqualified from serving as a member of the House of Delegates.”

Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw is currently conducting an investigation into Evans’ actions.

Despite calls for his resignation, Evans says he still plans to serve in the House of Delegates. His lawyer, John H. Bryan, told WVNS-TV in Lewisburg, West Virginia, that Evans did not commit a criminal act and was not part of any violence or destruction at the Capitol.

The New York Times reports that in his since-deleted video, Evans urged other Trump supporters not to deface the Capitol building.

Five people died as a result of Wednesday’s riots at the U.S. Capitol, including a Capitol Police officer.

