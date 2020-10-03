Website: Trump leads all Facebook ad spending in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Researchers say President Donald Trump has spent more money on Facebook advertising targeting Arizona users since July than any other candidate.

A New York University Tandon School of Engineering project that monitors Facebook spending reports that the Trump campaign and his various affiliates have spent $3 million on Facebook ads in the state since July 1.

That's more the amount spent during the same period by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who spent $2.3 million.

Damon McCoy, professor of computer science and engineering at the New York University Tandon School of Engineering, and doctoral student Laura Edelson built the NYU Tandon Online Transparency Project.