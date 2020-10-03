Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

Website: Trump leads all Facebook ad spending in Arizona

items.[0].image.alt
Alex Brandon/AP
President Donald Trump leaves the White House to go to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after he tested positive for COVID-19, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump
Posted at 10:16 PM, Oct 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-03 01:16:51-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Researchers say President Donald Trump has spent more money on Facebook advertising targeting Arizona users since July than any other candidate.

A New York University Tandon School of Engineering project that monitors Facebook spending reports that the Trump campaign and his various affiliates have spent $3 million on Facebook ads in the state since July 1.

That's more the amount spent during the same period by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who spent $2.3 million.

Damon McCoy, professor of computer science and engineering at the New York University Tandon School of Engineering, and doctoral student Laura Edelson built the NYU Tandon Online Transparency Project.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 5: Voter registration deadline
October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 23: Request absentee/mail-in ballot
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee/mail-in delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Guide to Election 2020

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.