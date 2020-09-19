Menu

Wanted: Bilingual poll workers who reflect U.S. diversity

LM Otero/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2020 file photo, using both the English and Spanish language, a sign points potential voters to an official polling location during early voting in Dallas. Getting enough people to staff polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic is a challenge in many states. The virus’ disproportionate impact on Latinos has made the task of recruiting Spanish-speakers even more difficult. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Posted at 11:32 AM, Sep 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-19 14:32:40-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Nonprofits, advocacy groups and some businesses are recruiting younger people to serve as poll workers for the general election amid fears that the coronavirus will keep many traditional older poll workers away.

They have an added emphasis on recruiting people who are bilingual and ensuring that the poll worker pool reflects the diversity of communities across the U.S. Finding Spanish-speaking poll workers will be especially important this year.

The Pew Research Center projects a record turnout of eligible Latino voters _ some 32 million.

Other groups are recruiting people who speak Vietnamese, Chinese and even Creole.

Key Dates and Deadline in Arizona

October, 5: Voter registration deadline
October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 23: Request absentee/mail-in ballot
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee/mail-in delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
