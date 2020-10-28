VP Pence to deliver remarks in Tucson Friday at Tucson International Airport

TUCSON, Ariz. — Vice President Mike Pence will be making a stop in Tucson Friday, Oct. 30.

Pence will deliver remarks during the "Make America Great Again!" rally at Tucson International Airport. Other Republican candidates are also expected to speak.

This visit comes shortly after President Trump's campaign rally at TIA earlier this month and Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris's rally in Tucson Wednesday.

Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the event begins at 2 p.m. The Trump campaign says all attendees will have their temperatures checked at the rally and will be asked to wear a mask.

