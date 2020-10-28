Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

VP Pence to deliver remarks in Tucson Friday at Tucson International Airport

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
<p>Indiana Gov. Mike Pence. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)</p>
Mike Pence says he 'stands with the President,' on Charlottesville
Posted at 2:59 PM, Oct 28, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-28 17:59:55-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Vice President Mike Pence will be making a stop in Tucson Friday, Oct. 30.

Pence will deliver remarks during the "Make America Great Again!" rally at Tucson International Airport. Other Republican candidates are also expected to speak.

This visit comes shortly after President Trump's campaign rally at TIA earlier this month and Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris's rally in Tucson Wednesday.

Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the event begins at 2 p.m. The Trump campaign says all attendees will have their temperatures checked at the rally and will be asked to wear a mask.

For information on how to attend the event, click here.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 15: Voter registration deadline
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Guide to Election 2020

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.