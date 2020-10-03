VP Mike Pence to hold campaign rally in Peoria

Vice President Mike Pence is coming back to Arizona for a campaign rally.

The Trump Campaign announced Saturday morning that Pence would host at Make America Great Again event on Thursday, October 8th.

The announcement was made a day after President Trump postponed his scheduled campaign stops next week in Tucson and Flagstaff after testing positive for COVID-19.

Earlier this week, the Biden Campaign announced the former Vice President and his running mate Kamala Harris would visit Arizona, also on Thursday, October 8th. Details on where they will be stopping haven't been released.

Both Pence and Kamala's visit to Arizona on Thursday comes just one day after they're scheduled to hit the debate stage in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The event for VP Pence's rally will take place at Peoria's TYR Tactical, a military gear and tactical equipment warehouse.

It starts at 11:30 a.m. with doors opening at 9:30 a.m. For more details and ticket information, click here.