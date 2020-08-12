Vice President Pence visits Tucson with a message to "Back the Blue"

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Vice President made his way to Tucson Tuesday for a 'Cops for Trump' campaign event where he received the Arizona Police Association's endorsement for the campaign.

Pence said the administration had no plans to defund law enforcement agencies. He went on to explain what they will do for law enforcement if they stay in office.

"On behalf of the President and our entire administration, we’re not going to defund the police -- not now, not ever, “ said Vice President Pence.

The campaign stop looked much different, with attendees socially distanced and required to mask up.

Vice President Pence explained if granted four more years in the White House, the campaign would ‘restore law and order.’ He added the country can support people of color while 'backing the blue.'

"We’re going to back the blue by making resources available to all law enforcement agencies across this country to improve public safety, enhance training and accountability. We’re going to continue to enhance funding for programs like the cops program where we added 4,000 new police officers,“ he explained.

Governor Doug Ducey followed suit, showing his support for the Trump campaign. He reflected on his family's law enforcement background and called all officers heroes.

"Arizona will always have your back,” declared Gov. Ducey.

A handful of Arizona sheriffs and dozens of law enforcement officers were in attendance.

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb took the stage to echo his support, even calling for more officers.

“We have some very troubling things that we need to focus on. The sex trafficking [and] the child trafficking in this country is out of control,” he said.

The event was met with push back after the Vice President took the stage. A man began yelling, "Black Lives Matter," and expletives. He was quickly escorted out.

Protesters who don’t believe in the campaign’s message were also seen waiting for the Vice President’s motorcade to leave the event before heading to Mesa today.