Vice President Mike Pence to visit Phoenix on Friday

Posted at 7:52 AM, Sep 14, 2020
Vice President Mike Pence is set to make a visit to Arizona on Friday, Sept. 18.

Vice President Pence will be headed to Phoenix to participate in a Libre Initiative Roundtable for Hispanic Heritage Month, according to White House officials.

He will also take place in a Veterans for Trump event before returning to Washington D.C.

Exact times and locations of the events have not yet been released.

The visit comes just days after President Donald Trump makes a visit to Arizona where he will participate in a Latinos for Trump roundtable discussion.

