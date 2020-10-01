Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

Vatican declines Pompeo's request for audience with Pope Francis, citing papal election policy

items.[0].image.alt
Vatican Media
Divisione Produzione Fotografica/AP
01-10-2020 Vice Presidente degli Stati Uiniti d'America Mike Pompeo
Vatican declines Pompeo's request for audience with Pope Francis, citing papal election policy
Posted at 11:00 AM, Oct 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-01 14:00:12-04

ROME — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's diplomatic trip to the Vatican will end without an audience with Pope Francis.

The Vatican declined his request to see Pope Francis, citing a routine policy to not grant papal audiences during election campaigns.

Pompeo spent 45 minutes in the Apostolic Palace with his Vatican counterpart, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and the Vatican foreign minister a day after tensions over the Holy See’s outreach to Beijing spilled out in public.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said both sides “presented their respective positions” about relations with China in a climate of “respect, openness and cordiality.”

The State Department said they discussed defending religious freedom. Pompeo has criticized the Vatican's 2018 agreement with Beijing on nominating bishops.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 5: Voter registration deadline
October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 23: Request absentee/mail-in ballot
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee/mail-in delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Guide to Election 2020

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.