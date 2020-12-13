Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

US Supreme Court asked to decertify Biden's win in Arizona

items.[0].image.alt
Ballot
Posted at 10:12 AM, Dec 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-13 12:12:24-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Conservative lawyer Sidney Powell has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to decertify Democrat President-elect Joe Biden's victory over Republican President Donald Trump in Arizona.

Powell also asks the justices to bar Biden's electors from casting Electoral College votes on Monday.

Her appeal marks the second petition for review filed with the nation's highest court in challenges to Biden's win in Arizona.

Powell's lawsuit was dismissed after a judge found no evidence of fraud had been presented in the case.

Arizona certified its elections results on Nov. 30, showing that Biden had won the state by more than 10,000 votes.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING NEWS 24/7