US Supreme Court asked to decertify Biden's win in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Conservative lawyer Sidney Powell has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to decertify Democrat President-elect Joe Biden's victory over Republican President Donald Trump in Arizona.

Powell also asks the justices to bar Biden's electors from casting Electoral College votes on Monday.

Her appeal marks the second petition for review filed with the nation's highest court in challenges to Biden's win in Arizona.

Powell's lawsuit was dismissed after a judge found no evidence of fraud had been presented in the case.

Arizona certified its elections results on Nov. 30, showing that Biden had won the state by more than 10,000 votes.