Twitter hides Trump tweet after he again encourages people in NC to vote twice

Twitter has again hidden a tweet from President Donald Trump for violating the platform's policies.

Hours after President Donald Trump once again encouraged voters in North Carolina to vote twice in the 2020 presidential election, Twitter placed a warning on his tweet, saying that the tweet violated the site's policies on "civic and election integrity."

"NORTH CAROLINA: To make sure your Ballot COUNTS, sign & send it in EARLY," Trump tweeted on Saturday morning. "When Polls open, go to your Polling Place to see if it was COUNTED. IF NOT, VOTE! Your signed Ballot will not count because your vote has been posted. Don't let them illegally take your vote away from you!"

Voting twice in an election is illegal. Voters can be prosecuted for election fraud submitting both an in-person ballot and a mail-in ballot in North Carolina.

Voters in North Carolina (and many other states) can track their mail-in ballots' status online.

Josh Stein, North Carolina's Attorney General, warned citizens in his state against voting twice in the 2020 election.

"Do NOT do what the President directs," Stein said. "To make sure your ballot COUNTS, sign and send it in EARLY. Then track it ONLINE with BALLOTTRAX. Do NOT vote twice (it's a felony), or waste your time, or unnecessarily risk exposure to more people."

NORTH CAROLINA: Do NOT do what the President directs. To make sure your ballot COUNTS, sign and send it in EARLY. Then track it ONLINE with BALLOTTRAX. Do NOT vote twice (it’s a felony), or waste your time, or unnecessarily risk exposure to more people. https://t.co/jOKYoR4hnr https://t.co/1cF6tJoHA4 — Josh Stein (@JoshStein_) September 12, 2020

Twitter has taken action on Trump's tweets several times this summer. The site has flagged the president's tweets for inciting violence, posting manipulated and misleading videos, and spreading misinformation on mail-in voting.