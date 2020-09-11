President Trump to hold 'Latinos for Trump' roundtable in Phoenix Monday

President Donald Trump is set to visit Phoenix for a "Latinos for Trump" roundtable Monday, according to the Trump administration.

The rally will take place at The Arizona Grand Resort at 11 a.m., with doors expected to open at 9:00 a.m.

Trump last visited Phoenix in June, where spoke at a "Students for Trump" event in north Phoenix.

For those looking to attend, they can apply for tickets here.

Bookmark this page to watch the roundtable live at 11 a.m. Monday. The event will be streamed on ABC15's Roku channel, as well as Facebook and YouTube.