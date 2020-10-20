Trump rally attracts hundreds, supporters talk COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. — You may not have run into an undecided voters here.

"To me, President Trump is everything to us right now in America. It's something that we've been waiting for for years," said Trump supporter, Ismat Abuhalimeh.

The President received a warm welcome from supporters in Tucson.

"Wow, thank you! Wow! What a crowd," Trump said.

You couldn't tell from this crowd that multiple polls have him trailing Vice-President Joe Biden in the state.

"Optimism will boom, the pandemic it's rounding the turn, vaccines are coming," Trump said.

There was no lack of optimism on the issue of COVID-19.

"You know, he gave power to the Governor so, if there's a big thing here in Arizona it's up to the Governor of Arizona to fix that," Trump supporter, Jason Black, said.

It was on the opinion of Governor Doug Ducey, where the President might not have the right pulse of some of his supporters.

"By the way you have a Governor here today, he's done a great job and he's kept you open. You're open..." Trump said.

"Doug Ducey was booed on stage and people chanted: open up and open our state," one Trump supporter told KGUN9.

Where Governor Ducey might lack some support, the Trump crowd remains ever faithful, especially in his handling of the pandemic.

"He did it really good, I think any president would have encountered the same issues," Trump supporter, Tim Faulkner said.

"Oh the best, he handled COVID-19 like a champ," Abuhalimeh said.

"I thought he's been doing really well. It's really easy for people to sit back and Monday morning quarterback," Trump supporter, Gary Latta, said.

"Great! I think he closed the borders when he needed to, potentially millions of other people could have been infected," another Trump supporter told KGUN9.

To date, in Pima County, the Arizona Department of Health Services reports a total of 26,955 cases.