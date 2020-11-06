Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

Trump narrows gap in Arizona, but Biden still holding lead after latest ballot count

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
AP
In this combination photo, president Donald Trump, left, speaks at a news conference on Aug. 11, 2020, in Washington and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del. on Aug. 13, 2020. The conventions, which will be largely virtual because of the coronavirus, will be Aug. 17-20 for the Democrats and Aug. 24-27 for the Republicans. (AP Photo)
Maricopa County election officials to release more voting results on Friday morning
Posted at 9:53 AM, Nov 06, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-06 11:53:49-05

Maricopa County election officials released another batch of ballot results on Friday morning, with President Donald Trump narrowing the gap but Joe Biden holding onto his lead in our state.

The results from ballots posted at 9 a.m. showed Biden leading 50% to 49%, just 43,779 votes ahead throughout the state. That count brings Trump closer to Biden, after a Thursday night release had the former vice president ahead by 46,257 in our state.

Though his lead has shrunk slightly, Trump's gains are not on pace with what election experts have said he needs to maintain to win Arizona.

As of Friday morning, there are an estimated 225,000 votes still to be tabulated across our state -- 140,000 in Maricopa County and 85,000 from other counties around Arizona.

More than 1.8 million ballots were cast in the 2020 election in Maricopa County, which represents nearly 72% of total eligible voters, the Maricopa County Elections Department said in a news release this week.

Arizona remains a key state for both Biden's and Trump's campaigns.

Fox News Channel and the Associated Press have projected Biden will win Arizona and its 11 electoral votes. However, ABC News and other media outlets have not made a projection for Arizona.

KGUN9 is not making election projections and is relying on the AP.

Another ballot drop is set to take place at 7 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 15: Voter registration deadline
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Election 2020 Guide

ELECTION 2020 RESULTS