Trump goes mostly dark in TV advertising fight with Biden

FILE - In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020. (AP Photo, File)
Posted at 8:25 PM, Aug 31, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-31 23:25:38-04

President Donald Trump has pulled most of his advertising from TV over the past week, ceding the airwaves to Democratic rival Joe Biden, who is currently outspending him by more than 10-to-1. That's according to data from the ad tracking firm CMAG/Kantar.

It is unusual for a White House contender to mostly go dark on TV with the election just over two months away.

The move comes after the Trump campaign recently acknowledged it was trying to conserve money. That's allowed Biden an opportunity to communicate an unfiltered message to voters without competing advertising. Trump's campaign says it will ramp up ad spending soon.

Earlier this year, CMAG/Kantar projected that $7 billion in ads would be spent on this year's election.

