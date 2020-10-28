Trump continues with busy rally schedule Wednesday while Biden delivers remarks from Delaware

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will remain in his home state of Delaware on Wednesday while President Donald Trump continues full speed ahead with his busy rally schedule.

Trump will court voters in two western swing states on Wednesday — Nevada and Arizona. The President will appear at a rally in Bullhead City, Arizona — a city located at the border of Nevada's southern tip — at 3 p.m. ET. He'll later head to the Phoenix area and hold a rally in Goodyear at 5:45 p.m. ET.

Trump carried Arizona by a 48% to 44% margin in 2016, but recent polls show voters are leaning toward Biden this year.

Nevada went for former Sec. of State Hillary Clinton in the last presidential election and broke for President Barack Obama in 2012. Biden is also favored to take the state in 2020.

Biden will remain in his home state of Delaware on Wednesday and is expected to receive a briefing from public health experts regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. He'll also deliver remarks from his home at about 12:15 p.m. ET.

Trump often hits on Biden for "hiding" from the media and avoiding large rallies. Biden has been less visible than the President and held fewer rallies, and has instead opted for more speeches and remarks designed for a national TV audience.

With election day six days away, Americans have been voting early at a record pace. While Biden continues to lead in national polls, the margins in some key swing states are a bit slimmer.