Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

Trump condemns Proud Boys days after debate

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Patrick Semansky/AP
President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, listen to moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News during the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Trump condemns Proud Boys days after debate
Posted at 8:34 PM, Oct 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-01 23:34:15-04

Two days after President Donald Trump sidestepped a question about condemning white supremacy during the first presidential debate, the president said he condemns white supremacy and the Proud Boys on Thursday.

In a phone interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News, Trump said, “I've said it many times and let me be clear again: I condemn the KKK. I condemn all white supremacists. I condemn the Proud Boys.”

When asked to condemn white supremacists on Tuesday during the presidential debate, Trump said, “What do you want to call them? Give me a name. Give me a name?”

After being told white supremacists by moderator Chris Wallace and Proud Boys by Joe Biden, Trump said, “Proud Boys — Stand back, stand by, but I’ll tell you what, somebody’s got to do something about Antifa and the left because this is not right-wing problem..... This is a left wing problem."

It was hardly a condemnation for a group that is designated as a "hate group" by the Southern Poverty Law Center. It was also Trump's latest attempt to side-step condemning far-right groups, dating back to 2017 when he claimed that there were "fine people on both sides" of racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 5: Voter registration deadline
October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 23: Request absentee/mail-in ballot
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee/mail-in delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Guide to Election 2020

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.