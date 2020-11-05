Trump campaign to make 'major announcement' in Las Vegas Thursday morning

LAS VEGAS - President Donald Trump's campaign says it will hold a press conference in Las Vegas on Thursday morning to make a "major announcement."

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET in front of the Clark County Election Department.



The campaign says the announcement will be made in conjunction with former Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, Chairman of the American Conservative Union Matt Schlapp and Nevada GOP Chair Michael McDonald.

Yesterday, the Nevada Republican Party said that it has received "thousands of complaints" by voters with issues during the General Election and that it's investigating each one closely.

Shortly after the GOP made that announcement, Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria answered questions about it during a press conference on Wednesday. He said at the time that he had not received any specific complaints from the party when asked about it by a reporter.

"Other than issues in the polling place regarding some of their observers," said Gloria, "we addressed them where we could. But no I haven't had anything provided to me."

The county has promised to hold daily press conferences at 10 a.m. until counting is complete. You can also watch a live stream of that conference on ktnv.com.

Amy Abdelsayed from KTNV.com contributed to this story