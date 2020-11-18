Trump campaign officially requests recount in two Wisconsin counties

The Trump campaign has officially requested a recount in two Wisconsin counties, just one day after all 72 counties had reported they finished their canvassing.

President Donald Trump and his campaign had a deadline of 5 p.m. Wednesday to demand a recount in the state.

The Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) said the request could be delivered to the commission in person or filed electronically, as long as it was received by 5 p.m.

On Wednesday, the Trump campaign ordered a recount in both Milwaukee and Dane Counties — two of the most populous and Democratic-leaning counties in the state.

The WEC added that the campaign wired $3 million Tuesday evening.

The fees for a recount vary based on where the president would like a recount. The whole state is much more expensive than a county by county recount.

The news of the recount comes after The Associated Press projected Joe Biden as the winner in Wisconsin. Biden leads Trump statewide by about 0.3%, or 20,000 votes.

This story was originally published by Julia Marshall on WTMJ in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.