Trump campaign files lawsuit in Wisconsin in attempt to overturn state's election results

The Trump campaign has officially filed a lawsuit in Wisconsin's Supreme Court in an attempt to overturn election results in the state.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) Monday confirmed president-elect Joe Biden's victory in the battleground state following a partial recount. Milwaukee and Dane counties finished their recounts over the weekend and the recounts added to Biden's 20,600 vote lead over Trump.

The president's campaign has repeatedly alleged fraud in the state's election, though has not presented any proof. The election officials for both counties who did recounts said there was no fraud uncovered in the process.

The WEC confirmation of the results opened a five-day window for the president's campaign to file a lawsuit.

The campaign filed a lawsuit Tuesday morning, in an attempt to overturn results by disqualifying as many as 238,000 ballots.

This story was originally published by WTMJ in Milwaukee.