Trump campaign files lawsuit in Wisconsin in attempt to overturn state's election results

Patrick Semansky/AP
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, after stepping off Marine One. Trump is returning from Camp David. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Trump campaign files lawsuit in Wisconsin in attempt to overturn state's election results
Posted at 9:20 AM, Dec 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-01 11:20:49-05

The Trump campaign has officially filed a lawsuit in Wisconsin's Supreme Court in an attempt to overturn election results in the state.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) Monday confirmed president-elect Joe Biden's victory in the battleground state following a partial recount. Milwaukee and Dane counties finished their recounts over the weekend and the recounts added to Biden's 20,600 vote lead over Trump.

The president's campaign has repeatedly alleged fraud in the state's election, though has not presented any proof. The election officials for both counties who did recounts said there was no fraud uncovered in the process.

The WEC confirmation of the results opened a five-day window for the president's campaign to file a lawsuit.

The campaign filed a lawsuit Tuesday morning, in an attempt to overturn results by disqualifying as many as 238,000 ballots.

Read the full petition below:

2020AP1971 Pet for Orig Action (12!1!20) by TODAY'S TMJ4 on Scribd

Read the supporting memo below:

2020AP1971 Memo in Supp Pet. Orig Action (12!1!20) by TODAY'S TMJ4 on Scribd

This story was originally published by WTMJ in Milwaukee.

