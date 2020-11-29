Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

To court Latinos, Democrats have to expand strategy in 2022

items.[0].image.alt
Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019 file photo students at Phoenix College gather to fill out voter registration forms on National Voter Registration Day on campus, in Phoenix. Immigrant-rights and grassroots organizations that have been mobilizing Latinos in Arizona for nearly two decades helped propel Joe Biden to victory in a traditionally conservative state. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin,File)
Election 2020-Arizona Latinos
Posted at 6:54 PM, Nov 28, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-28 20:54:33-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Immigrant-rights and grassroots organizations that have been mobilizing Latinos in Arizona for nearly two decades helped propel Joe Biden to victory in a traditionally conservative state.

But there wasn’t a blue shift in most statewide races or in some other parts of the country with large Latino populations, leaving questions about the future of Democratic candidates and how the party can capitalize on these gains in 2022 and 2024.

In parts of the country where Democrats have long reigned, more Latinos voted for President Donald Trump than expected, providing a lesson in the limits of the party’s grip on a diverse segment of voters.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING 24/7