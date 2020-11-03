There may not be any presidential candidate speeches Tuesday night

Election Night, no matter how late it goes, usually includes a speech or two from the candidates. This year, with an overwhelming number of mail-in ballots and warnings it could take longer for state’s results to be announced, there may not be any speeches.

During a stop at his campaign headquarters, President Donald Trump said he was not thinking about any speeches Tuesday night yet.

When asked if he had prepared one, he said, “No, I’m not thinking about a concession speech or acceptance speech yet. Hopefully we’ll only be doing one of those two. And you know, winning is easy, losing is never easy, not for me it’s not.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden, when asked if he was planning to deliver a speech Tuesday night, simply told reporters, “If there’s something to talk about tonight, I’ll talk about it,” according to the Washington Post .

“If not, I’ll wait until the votes have been counted the next day,” Biden reportedly said. “Presidents don’t decide what votes are counted and not counted; voters determine who’s president.”

He also told reporters he doesn’t feel any responsibility to respond if Trump makes remarks Tuesday night.