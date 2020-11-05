'The Squad' back for another term: Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Pressley and Tlaib cruise to re-election

"The Squad" will be back on Capitol Hill to serve another term.

The four Democratic Congresswoman — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York; Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota; Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Massachusetts and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Michigan — all coasted to re-election on Tuesday night.

All four women weren't seriously challenged in their re-election bids, as all won their districts with at least 65% of the vote. Pressley won in a landslide, taking home a commanding 87% of the vote in Massachusetts' 7th District.

Omar celebrated the group's re-election bid by tweeting that their "sisterhood is resilient."

Our sisterhood is resilient. pic.twitter.com/IfLtsvLEdx — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 4, 2020

The four lawmakers — all women of color — were all elected to their first term in Congress during the 2018 midterms. The group earned the nickname "The Squad" after Ocasio-Cortez posted an Instagram of the four with the caption "squad" days after their election.

Since arriving on Capitol Hill as freshmen congresswomen, the group has been a bastion for the progressive wing of the Democratic party. All are proponents of progressive policies like the Green New Deal and police reform. Ocasio-Cortez, Omar and Tlaib all endorsed Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary, according to ABC News.

But their progressive views have received criticism from Republicans and even some moderate Democrats. At his campaign stops, President Donald Trump attempted to tie "The Squad" to the mainstream Democratic party, making threats that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden — whose politics are much more moderate — would be beholden to "AOC plus three" should Biden win the White House.