Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

The Chicks performed national anthem at the DNC following name change

items.[0].image.alt
AP
In this image from video, The Chicks perform the National Anthem during the fourth night of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)
The Chicks performed national anthem at the DNC following name change
Posted at 6:53 PM, Aug 20, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-20 21:56:59-04

A month after the group formerly known as “The Dixie Chicks” announced they would change their name, “The Chicks” performed the national anthem at the start of Night 4 of the Democratic National Convention.

The Chicks, Emily Strayer, Martie Maguire and Natalie Maines, changed their name amid a nationwide movement by supporters of the Black Lives Matter effort to disassociate with the confederacy.

“We want to meet this moment,” The Chicks said in a five-word statement.

The Chicks haven’t shied away from politics in the past. In 2003, the group was criticized by fans for admonishing the Bush Administration for invading Iraq.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Voter Resources and Information
Register to vote or update your registration Find My Polling Place Check my mail-in ballot status Arizona Secretary of State - Elections