The Chicks performed national anthem at the DNC following name change

A month after the group formerly known as “The Dixie Chicks” announced they would change their name, “The Chicks” performed the national anthem at the start of Night 4 of the Democratic National Convention.

The Chicks, Emily Strayer, Martie Maguire and Natalie Maines, changed their name amid a nationwide movement by supporters of the Black Lives Matter effort to disassociate with the confederacy.

“We want to meet this moment,” The Chicks said in a five-word statement.

The Chicks haven’t shied away from politics in the past. In 2003, the group was criticized by fans for admonishing the Bush Administration for invading Iraq.

