Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

Texas early voting surpasses total ballots cast in the state in 2016

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LM Otero/AP
Voters line up and wait to cast a ballot at the American Airlines Center during early voting Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Texas early voting surpasses total ballots cast in the state in 2016
Posted at 7:09 AM, Oct 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-30 11:57:28-04

AUSTIN, Texas – More people have now voted early in Texas for Tuesday’s general election than voted in total in the state during the 2016 election.

As of Thursday, data on the secretary of state’s website shows a total of 9,009,850 Texans had voted either by mail or in person, and there’s still one more day of early voting in the state.

That number surpasses the record-breaking 8,969,226 votes that were cast in the state during the 2016 election.

The high voting turnout signals that Texas may be a true battleground state in the 2020 election.

Democrats are trying to take advantage of the enthusiasm to flip the traditionally Republican state and collect its 38 electoral votes. Though, pollsters at FiveThirtyEight show President Donald Trump is still “slightly” favored to win the state, with a 66% chance. That’s according to the website’s forecast, which is based on polling averages.

Still, Joe Biden's campaign appears to see potential in Texas and is even sending running mate Kamala Harris to the state Friday to campaign in the final leg of the presidential race.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 15: Voter registration deadline
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Guide to Election 2020

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.