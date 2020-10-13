Menu

Trump lawyers ask Supreme Court to halt tax record turnover

Alex Brandon/AP
President Donald Trump stands on the balcony outside of the Blue Room as returns to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington, after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md. Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Donald Trump, Donald J. Trump
Posted at 3:45 PM, Oct 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-13 19:10:15-04

President Donald Trump is asking the Supreme Court to put on hold an appeals court ruling that Trump’s accountant must immediately turn over tax records to a New York state prosecutor.

The move on Tuesday sets up a decision from the high court that could come before Election Day. The court could allow the immediate enforcement of a subpoena issued by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. or block it temporarily.

Even if the court rules against Trump, however, the records would normally not be made public but rather turned over to Vance’s office. This is the second time the records issue has reached the high court.

Trump's taxes have largely been a mystery as he has opted not to follow campaign customs by releasing his returns. There has been some light shed on his finances in recent weeks due to New York Times reporting.

The Times reported in September that Trump paid $750 in federal income tax in the years 2016 and 2017.

