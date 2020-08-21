Teen with a stutter says Biden gave him the confidence to speak

Brayden Harrington, 13, was highlighted moments before Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination for president on Thursday at the Democratic National Convention.

Despite the stutter, Brayden spoke with confidence about his kinship with the former vice president. Biden said he too had issues with stuttering when speaking growing up.

Brayden said he used tips given to him by Biden to help him prepare for his speech Thursday at the virtual convention.

“[Joe Biden] told me that we were members of the same club: we stutter. It was really amazing to hear that someone like me became vice president,” Brayden said.

Brayden said during the Democratic Convention that he looks up to Biden.

"Kids like me are counting on you to elect someone we can all look up to, someone who cares, someone who will make our country and the world feel better," Brayden said.

Brayden said he met Biden at a campaign event in New Hampshire in the days leading up to the state’s primary.

A few minutes after Brayden spoke, a video produced by the Democratic Party highlighted Biden’s upbringing, which included his struggles as a boy with stuttering.

