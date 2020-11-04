Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

Sharpies on ballots in Arizona cause concern for some voters

items.[0].image.alt
AP
Sharpies on ballots cause concern for some voters in Arizona
Posted at 11:05 AM, Nov 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-04 13:11:37-05

Several voters have expressed concern that the marker used to fill out their ballots may have caused them difficulty voting in this year's election.

KGUN9's sister station ABC15 received several messages on Election Day and into Wednesday that many polling places offered Sharpies to those voting in person. However, there were reports that some Sharpie-filled ballots were not counted, while others who used ballpoint pen had no issues.

According to the Maricopa County Recorder's website, "voters at home may use ballpoint pen in black or blue ink or a sharpie." The only warning was against "red and red-adjacent ink."

The website also stated that "Vote Centers use fine tip sharpies as they have the fastest drying ink, therefore preventing smudges when put through the Vote Center tabulation equipment."

ABC15's Nicole Valdes spoke with election officials before the election and learned that even if ink bleeds through your ballot, it will not impact the count. Kathren Coleman, the former deputy recorder for Maricopa County, said if you had any concerns or made any incorrect marks, voting centers would have provided you with a new ballot.

Pima County also spoke on this issue Wednesday.

"The felt-tip pen ballot controversy burning through social media is false. Don't get caught up in it. Arizona ballot tabulating machines can read ballots marked with a felt tip pen," the county said.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 15: Voter registration deadline
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Election 2020 Guide

ELECTION 2020 RESULTS