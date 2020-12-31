Senator facing re-election goes into quarantine days before runoff

Just five days before Tuesday’s runoff Senate elections, Sen. David Perdue announced that he was in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, and he will go into quarantine.

The Perdue campaign said that both the senator and his wife received a negative coronavirus test today.

The close contact was a member of his campaign.

Perdue, along with fellow Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, are fighting off a pair of Democratic challengers in hopes of retaining the Republican majority in the US Senate. If Democrats win both races on Tuesday, Democrats will regain control of the US Senate for the first time in six years.

As it stands now, Republicans have 50 of the 100 seats. If Loeffler and Perdue lose their respective races, Democrats will also have 50 seats with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote in the Senate.