Senator-elect Mark Kelly says bipartisanship a real mission

Posted at 6:50 PM, Nov 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-13 20:50:43-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Mark Kelly is pledging to stick with the campaign theme of bipartisanship that won him a U.S. Senate seat in Arizona's election.

Kelly told The Associated Press on Friday that the theme was more than a rallying point to get voters in the traditionally Republican state to back him.

Instead, the newly elected retired astronaut said it's what he has always believed.

He says the polarization on political issues has made it so government doesn't do its job.

He says he wants to help fix that problem by working across the aisle.

