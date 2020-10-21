Senate candidate Mark Kelly drops off early ballot at Pima County Recorder's Office

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona democratic senate candidate Mark Kelly dropped off his early ballot today at the Pima County Recorder's Office.

Kelly then spoke with his supporters on the importance of voting early.

He said "I've got incredible confidence in the U.S. Postal system and the process of voting here in the state of Arizona folks don't need to be worried, but if there is any concern at all I think it's important to do it early and we're seeing that already -- we've hundred of thousands of Arizonans -- probably of over half a million ballots already have been turned in."

Last week, Kelly's opponent, Senator Martha McSally dropped off her ballot. She also stressed the importance of voting early.