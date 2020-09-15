Menu

Second Lady Karen Pence to visit Davis-Monthan for military spouse event

AP
In this image from video, Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, speaks from Washington, during the third night of the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via AP)
Posted at 8:52 AM, Sep 15, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Second Lady Karen Pence is visiting Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson this week.

The vice president's wife is hosting an event at the base Thursday to speak to military spouses and tour the base. Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett will be joining Pence Thursday.

According to a news release from the office of the second lady, Pence will deliver remarks to military spouses after touring the base. Then she'll receive a briefing on mental health and employment programs available to military spouses.

She'll arrive at the base at around 10 a.m., and will speak at around 10:45 a.m., the news release says.

