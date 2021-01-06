Republicans hold razor-thin leads in important US Senate races

Two seats remain up for grabs in the US Senate, and both of them are being decided tonight in the state of Georgia. Most polls closed at 7 p.m. ET in the two runoffs that will decide the balance of the US Senate for the next two years.

Polls entering the race showed that both races are close with no candidate with a clear advantage.

In a race for a full six-year term, former journalist Jon Ossoff, a Democrat, is challenging Sen. David Perdue, a Republican, for his Senate seat. In a race for a two-year term, Sen. Kelly Loeffler is facing a challenge from Reverend Raphael Warnock.

Refresh this page for updates throughout the evening:

Full six-year term:

R – David Perdue 51%

D – Jon Ossoff 49%

Two-year term:

R – Kelly Loeffler 50.7%

D – Raphael Warnock 49.3%

78% expected vote reported

After gaining large leads, the two Republicans gained the lead in the 9 p.m. ET hour. While Republicans have trended in a favorable direction, three heavily Democratic counties, DeKalb, Cobb and Chatham Counties, still have not reported a majority of their votes.

What happens if Dems win both seats

The US Senate would be evenly divided with the Democratic and Republican caucuses each holding 50 seats each (two independent senators caucus with the Democrats). Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would then act as a tie-breaker in the Senate, giving the Democrats the advantage of chairing committees and likely making Sen. Chuck Schumer the body’s majority leader. The majority leader is largely responsible for deciding which bills and votes go to the floor, which would mean President-elect Joe Biden would have a much easier time getting his nominees and legislative priorities through the Senate.

What if the Republicans win one or both seats

Republicans would continue leading the US Senate, and would likely pick Sen. Mitch McConnell to continue leading the caucus. A Republican majority would likely make things much more challenging for Biden to get nominees and legislation through Congress.

Given that McConnell often stalled Obama's nominees in the final two years of his term, a Republican-led Senate could significantly thwart Biden's administration.

Why a runoff

Georgia requires statewide candidates to win with 50% of the vote. In November, neither Senate race produced a candidate with 50% of the vote, which resulted in the top two candidates in each race advancing to tonight’s runoff.

In November, Perdue had 49% compared to Ossoff’s 47%. Meanwhile, Loeffler and Warnock were in a multi-candidate race. Warnock won 33% of the vote, while Loeffler had 25%, which was just enough to hold Rep. Doug Collins off from advancing to the runoff.

Why are there two races

While the race between Perdue and Ossoff is for a full six-year term, Loeffler and Warnock are battling for the remaining two years of Johnny Isakson’s seat. Isakson left the US Senate at the end of 2019 due to health concerns. Loeffler was appointed to fill Isakson’s seat until the election.

Winner could take days

While there is less turnout in Tuesday's runoff compared to November's general election, it could still take days to count all of the ballots. The deadline for votes to be tabulated is Friday.

Most expensive Senate races in history

The Georgia Senate races were the most expensive races ever run in the US Senate. According to campaign spending watchdogs OpenSecrets.org, nearly $470 million was spent on the race between Ossoff and Perdue. The second-most expensive race ever happens to be the Loeffler versus Warnock race with over $360 million spent.

Some polls allowed to remain open

County officials requested from a judge that several precincts in the state to remain open to accommodate voters. Tift County will stay open until 7:40 p.m., 40 minutes past the scheduled statewide closing time of 7 p.m. A location in Chatham County will stay open until 7:33 p.m. and a second location will stay open until 7:35 p.m. Polling locations in Columbia and Gwinnett counties have been ordered to stay open a few minutes late as well.