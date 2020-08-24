Republicans set to formally nominate President Donald Trump with in-person roll call vote

Republican delegates are set to formally nominate President Donald Trump for a second term on Monday morning with an in-person roll call vote at the RNC in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The roll call vote will begin just after 10:30 a.m. ET at the Charlotte Convention Center. The Associated Press reports that chairs on the ballroom floor are spread apart and that masks will be required for delegates.

The city was previously scheduled to host all convention events, but many portions of the RNC will take place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, Democrats held a convention and roll call vote that was entirely virtual.

Speakers will also begin to take the stage at the RNC beginning at 8:30 p.m. on Monday evening. Those expected to address the convention on Monday include:

Former Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley

Donald Trump Jr.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida)

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)

Tanya Weinreis, a Montana coffee owner who used federal loans amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Andrew Pollack, father of Parkland school shooting victim

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

Sen. Tim Scott (R-South Carolina).

The theme of Monday's portion of the RNC is “Land of Promise,” and will focus on how Republicans believe that Trump's administration has "renewed the American dream."

