Republicans push Kanye 2020. But will it really hurt Biden?

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2019, file photo, Kanye West attends the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.
Posted at 2:21 PM, Aug 06, 2020
Kanye West’s unlikely White House bid is getting help qualifying for presidential ballots in key states from Republicans around the country, fueling suspicions he’s being pushed to run by allies of President Donald Trump hoping to siphon support away from Joe Biden.

The rapper's paperwork to make ballots has been aided by Republicans in Colorado, Wisconsin, Ohio, Arkansas and Vermont. Because Biden has strong appeal among Black voters and is counting on young people to win in November, having a celebrity like West on the ballot could hurt him. But West's true appeal with both cohorts remains to be seen.

Despite West technically opposing Trump on the presidential ballot, Trump said earlier this week "I like him."

"I like him, he's always been very nice to me," Trump said.

Trump added that he was not personally involved in getting West on the ballot.

