Record-breaking fundraising in South Carolina senate race

Democratic candidate Jaime Harrison, left, and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, right, write notes as they prepare to debate on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. As he has before, Harrison brought a plexiglass barrier to separate him from Graham. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
Posted at 4:34 PM, Nov 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-03 18:34:36-05

The Senate race in South Carolina has gotten a lot of national attention this election cycle, as long-time Republican Senator Lindsay Graham tries to keep his seat against Democrat Jaime Harrison.

Graham has been in office since 2003, but polls are showing Harrison has a fighting chance.

State Senator Marlon Kimpson says Harrison beat a record by raising the most money ever earned by a U.S. Senate candidate.

“Who would have ever thought that an African American from a deep red state would outraise his opponent and raise a sum of $100 million and lead in the polls,” Kimpson said.

State Senator Kimpson says Harrison would like to expand access to affordable healthcare and take on criminal justice reform.

On the other hand, Senator Graham is known in the Senate for his advocacy of a strong national defense and aggressive interventionist foreign policy.

“We looked to Senator Graham for a level of calmness, a reasonable and principled approach. Particularly when he was paling around with Senator John McCain. We looked to those two Republicans to be truly bipartisan and advocate for their respective states,” Kimpson said.

However, State Senator Kimpson says U.S. Senator Graham has showed a very partisan approach since President Donald Trump got elected. If Harrison takes the lead, Kimpson says he will make history.

“The world, quite frankly, is in touch and looking at the state to see if we will turn a new page in South Carolina history. And we have a vested interest in South Carolina because if we can flip this Red state, we can go on competitive races in Georgia, Mississippi and elsewhere,” Kimpson said.

