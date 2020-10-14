Menu

Reaching out to thousands of women voters in Tucson

2020-02-18 Election test-3.png
Posted at 8:59 PM, Oct 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-13 23:59:35-04

"Please, please vote. That's really the bottom line," Kathy Aros said.

Aros is President of the local affiliate of the League of Women Voters.

LARGEST IN ARIZONA

Of the five leagues across Arizona she said it's the largest in the state and they've been busy this election season, hosting several candidate forums.

"We've had numerous voter registration training sessions," Aros said.

"There's been extensive outreach to Tucson schools and educators."

REACHING THOUSAND OF WOMEN

At the top of their list of priorities: getting women to vote, specifically, women who haven't cast a ballot.

"(We) mailed out 4,200 postcards to female voters who were registered as unaffiliated and independent. These ladies did not vote in the 2016 general election."

MARKING A MILESTONE

"This is the centennial of the League of Women Voters. We're 100-years-old this year."

Aros saId the group will stay busy between now and Election Day, they have another round of outreach campaigns coming up.

"It's going to be targeting 7,000 females who are on the early voting list."

Click here for information about the League of Women Voters of Greater Tucson.

