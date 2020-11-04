Menu

Raise the woof for the new mayor of Rabbit Hash, Kentucky: Wilbur, a french bulldog

Mayor Wilbur of Rabbit Hash, Kentucky. Image provided.
Posted at 7:38 AM, Nov 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-04 09:38:49-05

RABBIT HASH, Ky. - It was the ultimutt pawlitical showdown, but one dog proved he was the most pupular pooch in Rabbit Hash, Kentucky.

Wilbur, a french bulldog, won the race for mayor Tuesday night with 13,143 votes, unseating incumbent Brynneth Pawltro.

Second and third-place finishers, Jack Rabbit, the beagle, and Poppy, the golden retriever, respectively, will both be Rabbit Hash Ambassadors. Lady Stone will continue to be a Rabbit Hash Ambassador as well.

Since 1998, the mayor of Rabbit Hash has been a dog.

Rabbit Hash’s canine mayors don’t make legislative decisions for the town, which is owned by the Rabbit Hash Historical Society, but their elections raise money to keep the town’s historic buildings in good condition.

This story was first reported by Zach McAuliffe at WCPO in Cincinnati, Ohio.

