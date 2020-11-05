Puerto Rico voters approve statehood referendum

A majority of voters in Puerto Rico approved a non-binding referendum that supports elevating the island territory to statehood status.

The referendum narrowly passed by a 52-58 margin.

The question was not the first time voters weighed in on Puerto Rico statehood. Most recently, 97% of voters approved statehood in 2017, but the vote was boycotted by opposition parties.

Several previous referenda were not a straight up statehood vote.

Given Puerto Rico’s status, the territory does not vote on US senators or representatives, although the territory elects a non-voting member who can serve on committees. Puerto Rico also does not get a vote in the presidential general election, but the territory does get a say in the Democratic and Republican primaries.

While Democrats would likely welcome the opportunity to make Puerto Rico a state, the likelihood of there being enough political support for Puerto Rico to be the 51st state is still doubtful.

