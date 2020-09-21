Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

Protestors gather outside Mitch McConnell's Kentucky, D.C. offices after vow to fill Supreme Court seat

items.[0].image.alt
Protestors gather outside Mitch McConnell's Kentucky, D.C. offices after vow to fill Supreme Court seat
Posted at 3:18 PM, Sep 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-21 18:18:32-04

People are protesting outside of Mitch McConnell's Kentucky and Washington, D.C. offices as the Senate Majority Leader vows the Senate will vote on replacing Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court with someone nominated by President Trump.

The protest, created by the Poor People's Campaign, called for people to drive around McConnell's offices in Kentucky: London, Lexington, Fort Wright, Louisville, Bowling Green, and Paducah, and his Washington, D.C. home. Protesters say they are also "flooding his phone lines" at McConnell's offices.

Image from iOS (1).jpg

McConnell has said he will call a vote for President Trump's nominee, but Democrats say Republicans should follow the precedent that GOP legislators set in 2016 by refusing to consider a Supreme Court choice in the run-up to an election.

President Trump said on Monday he is choosing among five women to nominate to the Supreme Court by the end of the week, and is pushing for the nominee to be confirmed by Election Day.

This story was first reported by WLEX in Lexington, Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Key Dates and Deadline in Arizona

October, 5: Voter registration deadline
October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 23: Request absentee/mail-in ballot
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee/mail-in delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK ...