Protesters gather in Washington DC as nation awaits Election Day results

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Protesters on both sides of the political spectrum have gathered in the nation’s capital as the U.S. prepares for Election Day results.

Specifically, the area surrounding the White House has become a hot spot for demonstrators in support of President Donald Trump, as well as those in favor of former Vice President Joe Biden.

A demonstrator shattered a ceramic MAGA hat on the ground right in front of the White House. Most of the people gathered at this part of the fence in the front of the White House are protesting against @realDonaldTrump #ElectionDay #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/4Bi2jIFC90 — Tomas Hoppough (@TomasHoppough) November 3, 2020

The view outside the president’s residency is a little different this year, though. “Anti-scale” fencing has been put in place around the White House to prevent people from making their way onto the grounds during this tumultuous time.

Some protesters at the site voiced opposition to the fence.

“You ever seen something like that before?” asked Alex Loueffler, a Biden supporter. “That and the snipers on the roof, he’s that afraid off the will of the people and the big bad votes.”

The White House is far from the only place preparing for potential unrest following the results of the general election. Businesses across the country are preparing just in case we see similar destruction during some of the protests over racial injustice over the summer.

When asked if he thinks the fencing and boarding up businesses in necessary, Loueffler said he hopes not.

“But I hear it, maybe. I don’t know, but it’s a classic banana republic of the giant estate — giant wall of the estate of hiding from the people,” said Loueffler.

Meanwhile, other protesters are in support of the fencing and added security, but they wish it wasn’t necessary.

“It’s actually very sad and also very sad that when there’s a Republican running for office, the other side makes threats and says it will burn it down, well the Trump supporters in the streets will make them know they’re not welcome,” said James Sullivan, a Trump supporter. “I think it’s a logical response to threats and the president and the Trump administration, the police of D.C., they have to treat every threats seriously.”

Law enforcement is also camped out around Washington, just in case any of the protests regarding the election turn violent or need broken up.

Regardless of the electoral results, protests are expected to continue for days to come.

