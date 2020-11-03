PROP 207: Big money or big problems for Arizona?

This week we could find out if marijuana is legal for recreational use in Arizona.

Prop 207 would legalize the drug for recreational adult use and would allow for the sale, possession, and consumption of one-ounce in Arizona, of which 5-grams can be a concentrate.

Those for and against Prop 207 have both run passionate campaigns, one side citing big money for the state, the other citing big problems. Billboards all over the state depict some of these arguments showing how the money will be used, as well as highlighting the pitfalls of pot.

From increased revenues for Arizona's future to the possible increase in the number of impaired drivers, both sides are ready to back up their claims by studies and research done in other states.

So what will the tax revenues generated from potential pot sales be used for in Arizona?

Chad Campbell, chairman of the Smart and Safe Arizona campaign says it won't be a magical cure for state funding.

"It's not going to be used to cure cancer magically. It's not going to be used to build a brand-new sports stadium, but what it will be used for will help improve our communities and make them a better place to live," said Campbell.

Revenues generated from pot sales would go toward funding community colleges, repairing roads and highways, public safety, workforce development, and jail diversion programs, according to those behind the Prop 207 campaign.

Those against the legalization of marijuana want the community to know, none of this money will help fund public education, and they have even put billboards up, reminding the community about that.

"A lot of the comments we get are fund education with this money. We want people to understand this money will not go to K-12 education. So, if that is the reason they're going to support it, it is not a valid reason because not a penny goes to K-12 education," said Lisa James, with the No on Prop 207 campaign.

She added that the revenues in other states had not met expectations or promises made by advocates of legalization.

"The overall revenue is less than 1% of the state's budget, so it's not an answer to money issues Arizona is having," said James.

