Pro and anti-Trump protests held as election tabulation continues

Several large pro-Trump protests converged at election counting locations in Michigan and Arizona on Wednesday, one day after Tuesday’s yet-to-be-called presidential election.

Meanwhile, “Count Every Vote” protests spread in other cities, in opposition to Trump’s call to stop the vote counting in several battleground states. Earlier on Wednesday, Trump’s campaign announced lawsuits in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia in an attempt to stop the count of mail-in voting.

Michigan is projected for Joe Biden. Trump holds narrow leads in Pennsylvania and Georgia, but he has cut Trump’s lead significantly on Wednesday. Biden has benefited with the vote counting shifting from in-person votes to mail-in.

In New York City, police reported that a group tried to “hijack” a peaceful protest.

“We have arrested more than 20 individuals who attempted to hijack a peaceful protest by lighting fires, throwing garbage and eggs in Manhattan,” NYPD said.

In Michigan, protesters supporting Trump demanded to enter a vote counting center in heavily Democratic Wayne County. Police stood outside to prohibit the protesters from entering, citing capacity concerns due to the pandemic.

In Portland, anti-Trump protesters clashed with police.